Homeserve plc (HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Sells 100,000 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.81), for a total value of £887,000 ($1,180,934.63).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Tom Rusin bought 21 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 728 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($203.54).

Shares of Homeserve stock opened at GBX 894.50 ($11.91) on Friday. Homeserve plc has a 12 month low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.85) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt lowered Homeserve to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 855 ($11.38).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

