TopCoin Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. TopCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TopCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TopCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TopCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00597294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00261817 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00095131 BTC.

TopCoin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. The official website for TopCoin is topcoin.us.

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.