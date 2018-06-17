Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Topps Tiles opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.92) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.42).

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

In other Topps Tiles news, insider Robert Parker sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £67,275 ($89,568.63).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.26) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 84 ($1.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 88.60 ($1.18).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.