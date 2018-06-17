Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Topps Tiles (TPT)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. They presently have a GBX 84 ($1.12) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 84 ($1.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 88.60 ($1.18).

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

TPT traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 68.90 ($0.92). 501,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,877. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.42).

In related news, insider Robert Parker sold 97,500 shares of Topps Tiles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.92), for a total value of £67,275 ($89,568.63).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.