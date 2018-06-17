Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical traded down $5.03, reaching $490.49, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,557. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.19 and a 52-week high of $496.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total transaction of $2,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total transaction of $16,377,508.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares in the company, valued at $152,048,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $478.64 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.22.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.