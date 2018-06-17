Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 37,330 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $21,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark traded up $1.40, hitting $103.44, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,448,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,322. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,672.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.