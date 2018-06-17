Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of BMV:IUSG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

