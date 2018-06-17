Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF traded down $0.06, reaching $66.76, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 627,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,021. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Schwab U S Large Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

