Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 74,028 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 74,028 shares during the quarter. Total comprises approximately 2.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Total worth $78,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Santander lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 2,689,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Total SA has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Total had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.