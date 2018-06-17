Town Sports International (CLUB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Town Sports International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.732094740055 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Town Sports International to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Town Sports International traded up $0.10, hitting $11.60, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 147,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $315.58 million, a P/E ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 2.69.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. equities analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

