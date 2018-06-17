TPG Real Estate Finance Trust (TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPG Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will announce sales of $35.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $36.31 million. TPG Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $147.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Real Estate Finance Trust.

TPG Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). TPG Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TPG Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TPG Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust opened at $20.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TPG Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

