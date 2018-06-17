TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut TPG Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TPG Specialty Lending opened at $18.13 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald Tanemura acquired 30,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,704.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 230,447 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Silver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

