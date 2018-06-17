Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells 41,494 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,089,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TPI Composites opened at $26.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $883.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

