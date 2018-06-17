Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,080 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,648,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $74.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

