Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Tractor Supply traded up $0.08, hitting $74.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,377,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,172. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.