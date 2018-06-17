Traders Buy Shares of Schlumberger (SLB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) on weakness during trading on Friday. $201.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.69 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schlumberger had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Schlumberger traded down ($1.50) for the day and closed at $66.83

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,192,000 after buying an additional 5,842,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 3,407,195 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,278,000 after buying an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Cross LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,870,000 after buying an additional 2,637,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,182,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

