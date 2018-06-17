Traders Sell Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) on Strength (GOOG)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $275.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $754.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $478.83 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet Inc Class C had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet Inc Class C traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $1,152.26

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,128.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total transaction of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,776. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. National Planning Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

