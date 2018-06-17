Traders Sell AT&T (T) on Strength (T)

Investors sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on strength during trading on Friday. $680.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,074.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $393.85 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, AT&T had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. AT&T traded up $0.63 for the day and closed at $33.15

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 49,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

