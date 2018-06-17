Traders Sell Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) on Strength (ABBV)

Traders sold shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $215.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,230.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,015.09 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AbbVie had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. AbbVie traded up $0.82 for the day and closed at $99.57

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.51.

The stock has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,096,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,353,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,056 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,321,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,157,000 after purchasing an additional 347,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

