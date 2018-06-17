Traders Sell Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Strength (ALXN)

Investors sold shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $30.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.73 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.36 for the day and closed at $121.52

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Deutsche Bank set a $161.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.79 per share, with a total value of $1,207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,763.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

