Traders Sell Shares of Centene (CNC) on Strength (CNC)

Traders sold shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on strength during trading on Friday. $28.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $172.86 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Centene had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Centene traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $123.77

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Centene had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $946,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $27,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,750 shares of company stock worth $28,461,313. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

