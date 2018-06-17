TransAlta Co. (TA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.50. 517,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,012. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$6.31 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.14. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.64 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.13.

In other TransAlta news, insider Douglas French bought 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$100,055.25. Also, Director Georgia Ricci Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $128,243 over the last quarter.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

