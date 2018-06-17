TransMontaigne (TLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.48 Million

Brokerages predict that TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) will announce sales of $57.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransMontaigne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.66 million and the highest is $58.30 million. TransMontaigne posted sales of $45.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TransMontaigne will report full year sales of $217.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $231.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $238.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransMontaigne.

TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). TransMontaigne had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million.

TLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMontaigne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on shares of TransMontaigne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransMontaigne from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransMontaigne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of TransMontaigne opened at $37.98 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TransMontaigne has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $615.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from TransMontaigne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. TransMontaigne’s payout ratio is 142.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMontaigne Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

