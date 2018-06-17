Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Travelers Companies opened at $129.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $607,602.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,288,584.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

