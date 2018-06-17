Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Receives C$1.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TV. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

In other Trevali Mining news, insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 55,000 shares of Trevali Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$70,950.00. Also, insider Paul David Keller sold 35,000 shares of Trevali Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$40,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 63,086 shares of company stock worth $68,179 and have sold 405,900 shares worth $492,167.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,855. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$145.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$228.30 million. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.