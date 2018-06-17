Trian Fund Management, L.P. Buys 698,998 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 698,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $18,663,246.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 18th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 823,903 shares of nVent Electric stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $20,622,292.09.

On Friday, May 11th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 369,293 shares of nVent Electric stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $9,191,702.77.

nVent Electric opened at $26.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading.

