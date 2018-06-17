TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $57.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.89 million. analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

