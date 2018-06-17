Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Receives C$2.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$1.95 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Trinidad Drilling traded down C$0.04, hitting C$1.79, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 220,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,536. Trinidad Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$2.11.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). Trinidad Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of C$153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.93 million.

Trinidad Drilling Company Profile

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

