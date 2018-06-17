Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,683 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 17,655.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $58.54 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.89. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.84.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

