Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trivago from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $4.97 on Friday. Trivago has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Trivago had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $259.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trivago by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

