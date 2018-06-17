TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One TRON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, CoinFalcon and Liqui. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $121.81 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00586429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00253506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001312 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 tokens. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, Braziliex, BitFlip, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Tidex, Bibox, Coinrail, Binance, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Rfinex, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Huobi, Neraex, Zebpay, Abucoins, Token Store, Lbank, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, YoBit, Coinnest, Liqui, Ovis, Qryptos, RightBTC, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Koinex, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

