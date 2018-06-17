Reviewing Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock (TRUU)

Mediwound (NASDAQ: MDWD) and True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mediwound alerts:

This table compares Mediwound and True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediwound -904.12% -226.62% -36.64% True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock -165.55% -476.68% -141.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mediwound and True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediwound $2.50 million 74.12 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -11.05 True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock $2.58 million 0.69 -$5.44 million N/A N/A

True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Mediwound.

Risk and Volatility

Mediwound has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mediwound and True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediwound 0 0 5 0 3.00 True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mediwound presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Mediwound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mediwound is more favorable than True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock.

Summary

Mediwound beats True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About True Drinks Holdings, Inc Common Stock

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a vitamin-enhanced and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores, and convenience stores, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.