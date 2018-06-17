Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trueblue earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7870920482147 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Trueblue traded up $0.25, reaching $28.75, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 253,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.10. Trueblue has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.50.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.40 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

