Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRUP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $39.16 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CMO Margaret Tooth sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,650. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after buying an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

