Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 288.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $33.04 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

