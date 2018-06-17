TSINGTAO BREWER/S (TSGTY) & Kirin (KNBWY) Head to Head Analysis

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS: TSGTY) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TSINGTAO BREWER/S and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSINGTAO BREWER/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

TSINGTAO BREWER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSINGTAO BREWER/S and Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSINGTAO BREWER/S $3.89 billion 1.02 $186.92 million N/A N/A Kirin $16.62 billion 1.49 $2.15 billion $1.54 17.67

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than TSINGTAO BREWER/S.

Profitability

This table compares TSINGTAO BREWER/S and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSINGTAO BREWER/S N/A N/A N/A Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97%

Summary

Kirin beats TSINGTAO BREWER/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer and Laoshan Beer brands. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services; and construction and logistics services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

