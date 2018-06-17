TTM Technologies (TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $663.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $137,130.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,901.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 105,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,700,982.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,288 shares of company stock worth $2,243,630. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 127,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 193,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 246,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 75,091 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies opened at $17.12 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

