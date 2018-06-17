TTM Technologies (TTMI) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,998 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 1.08% of TTM Technologies worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,424,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,709,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 655,015 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,384,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 294,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies traded up $0.20, reaching $19.03, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.81. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $663.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $175,901 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.