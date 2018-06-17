TubeMogul (NASDAQ:TUBE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Press coverage about TubeMogul (NASDAQ:TUBE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TubeMogul earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.7454830696654 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TubeMogul remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TubeMogul has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

TubeMogul Company Profile

TubeMogul, Inc provides software for brand advertising. The Company’s software platform is used by advertisers to plan, buy, measure and optimize their global brand advertising. Its self-serve software platform enables advertisers to buy advertisement inventory across various advertising channels, including linear television, video-on-demand, connected television, digital video, digital display and social media.

Receive News & Ratings for TubeMogul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TubeMogul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.