Tweedy Browne Co. LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Tweedy Browne Co. LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises about 3.6% of Tweedy Browne Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $130,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,141,000 after purchasing an additional 462,324 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth about $462,663,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 828,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 386,289 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,696,000 after acquiring an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $894.79 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.30.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,776. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.