Short Interest in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) Grows By 16.8%

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,370,326 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 15,725,280 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,589,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 19,272,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,273. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $623,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,313,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485,610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,857,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,165 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,123,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $84,991,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

