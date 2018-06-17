Twitter Inc (TWTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,604,552 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 31,103,418 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,367,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $39,958.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $15,855,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,121,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,601,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,189,583 shares of company stock valued at $106,820,609. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $584,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,559,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $132,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,676,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,659,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $71,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.90. Twitter has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twitter to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twitter to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

