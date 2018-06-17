U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Given $1.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. U.S. Auto Parts Network’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 124,511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,959 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network traded down $0.04, hitting $1.69, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 124,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,074. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.28 million. equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

