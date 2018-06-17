U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.20

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.20 and last traded at $97.85, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.20%. analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $184,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,003. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

