U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of U.S. Silica worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,610,000 after acquiring an additional 530,193 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,899,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,544,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,451 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,722,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,487,000 after acquiring an additional 843,808 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

U.S. Silica opened at $28.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.29.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.97 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

