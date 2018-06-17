UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Billion Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned 4.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,350,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $154.21 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.79 and a 1 year high of $154.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

