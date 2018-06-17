UBS Group AG Has $546.47 Million Stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,243,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.70% of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF worth $546,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,391,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 663,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 452,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF opened at $35.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

