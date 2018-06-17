UBS Group AG Has $859.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index worth $859,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 237,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 112,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index opened at $147.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

