UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.30) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($19.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.63) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.30) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.70) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,568.86 ($20.89).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,556 ($20.72) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.96).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,754.60 ($58,254.03).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

