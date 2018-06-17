UBS Group Analysts Give Glencore (GLEN) a GBX 380 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 380 ($5.06) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 470 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 490 ($6.52) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 570 ($7.59) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 420.19 ($5.59).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 381.30 ($5.08) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.55).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

